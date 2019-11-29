



– Want to know where to go when it comes to cycling in Denver? Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned pro, there are plenty of first-class cycling class options to check out in and around Denver.

To find the top cycling outlets in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

Epic Ryde

2823 Larimer St., Five Points

Open since 2011, Epic Ryde is Denver’s favorite cycling destination by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 9,571 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp and 1,758 fans on Facebook — those Facebook fans are shared across the business’ multiple locations.

“Epic Ryde features Matrix IC7 bikes, TRX suspension training and group classes. Epic Ryde provides fitness classes for enthusiasts of all levels,” states the business’ profile on ClassPass. “Matrix IC7 bikes … [provide] a dynamic cycling experience like no other bike on the market.”

“Epic Ryde offers everything you need when it comes to fulfilling your cardiovascular and strength training goals,” its Yelp page continues.

Shift Cycle + Fitness

4045 N. Pecos St., Suite 150, Sunnyside

Also among Denver’s favorites is Shift Cycle + Fitness, with 4.8 stars out of 1,540 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of four reviews on Yelp and 857 fans on Facebook — those Facebook fans are shared across the business’ multiple locations.

“Shift Cycle is the ultimate sweat session,” touts the business’ profile on ClassPass. “Their signature ride is a 45-minute high-intensity, low-impact cycle workout, focusing on optimal movements, music and motivation. Their instructors use specialized choreography to strengthen the core and tone the upper body — an uber-energizing party to challenge you physically and strengthen you mentally.”

Viv Cycle

3611 Walnut St., Five Points

With 4.8 stars out of 335 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp and 178 fans on Facebook, Viv Cycle has garnered plenty of local fans.

“Viv Cycle is a Denver-based indoor cycling studio,” explains the business’ ClassPass profile. “Located in RiNo, Viv Cycle offers 45-minute, high-intensity, beat-based cycling classes.”

Article provided by Hoodline.