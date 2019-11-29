DENVER (CBS4) – There is so much to do in Denver during the holidays and a lot of it is free. Here are six fun, free things to do during the holidays:
Get inside the season at the Mile High Tree. This 110 foot Christmas tree made out of 60,000 LED lights is big enough to walk inside of. There are light shows every 30-minutes timed to music. The tree is free. CBS4’s Britt Moreno will light the tree on Saturday, November 30th.
Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park
The ice skating is free at the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park. There is a charge to rent skates, but if you have your own, you’re good to go. The rink opens November 26th and stays up until February 16th. It’s fun for the whole family.
On Saturday, December 14th, enjoy some holiday traditions at Winter Fest on Fillmore. There will be ice carving, Yuletide carolers, and fire pits with outdoor seating. Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North turns into a winter wonderland. Winter Fest is free.
Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion
The Governor’s Residence is all dressed up for the holidays, and you can get a free tour. The Theme this year is “Naturally Christmas,” and you can see how that’s playing out in the historic Boettcher Mansion. Tours run weekends through December 15th.