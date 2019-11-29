DENVER (CBS4) – The foggy weather created some issues for travelers trying to get in and out of Denver International Airport on Friday. As of 2 p.m. Friday, there were 219 flight delays and 104 cancellations.
Some flights to Denver were diverted to Colorado Springs.
Nothing wakes you up like hearing “Welcome to Colorado Springs” when you’re supposed to land in Denver. Fog has diverted several flights here.
Currently stuck on this plane with the flu. I was supposed to be in Denver two hours ago. pic.twitter.com/e1meFUDLuP
— Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) November 29, 2019
CBS4’s Tori Mason reported waiting more than four hours, before being told passengers would be bused to DIA.
“Another group of Denver-bound passengers stranded at Colorado Springs Airport, Mason Tweeted at about 2:30 p.m.
The airport recommends that travelers check the status of their flight’s by calling the airlines.