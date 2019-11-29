  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The foggy weather created some issues for travelers trying to get in and out of Denver International Airport on Friday. As of 2 p.m. Friday, there were 219 flight delays and 104 cancellations.

(Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images)

Some flights to Denver were diverted to Colorado Springs.

 

CBS4’s Tori Mason reported waiting more than four hours, before being told passengers would be bused to DIA.

“Another group of Denver-bound passengers stranded at Colorado Springs Airport, Mason Tweeted at about 2:30 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

The airport recommends that travelers check the status of their flight’s by calling the airlines.

 

