



– Denver lights up bright for the holiday season, and this year there are three new attractions to enjoy. VISIT Denver is recommending taking a walking tour of Downtown to fully get in the Christmas Spirit.

“It’s such a fun time of year in Denver,” said Ashley Geisheker, Associate Director of Public Relations and Communications with VISIT Denver.

There are the traditional displays at the City & County Building and Union Station, but Night Lights Denver will have some holiday themes, the Dairy Block is decorated for the first time, and the new Mile High Tree will have light shows timed to music every 30-minutes.

“We decided we wanted something just really big and magnificent and spectacular to anchor our Mile High Holidays,” Geisheker said of the Mile High Tree.

The Dairy Block is Denver’s fully activated alleyway, and offers access to the Denver Milk Market gourmet food hall, and the Maven Hotel. It’s all dressed up for the holidays, and ready for holiday parties.

The Denver Theatre District launched Night Lights Denver during Denver Arts Week. It’s an on-going 3D mapping projection on the D&F Tower. The projections start a half-hour after sunset and end at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Each month the art changes out, and in December there will be several holiday-themed displays.

The Mile High Tree is a 110-foot Christmas tree made entirely of LED lights. It’s located in the Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. There are additional decorations around the complex, which make for great spots to take pictures. The Mile High Tree will be lit up daily from 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. through December.

“I think it’s just going to be a really fun way to get downtown, get to some of the shops and restaurants, get out of the house a little bit, and just explore how fun and festive this time of year is,” said Geisheker.

The 16th Street Mall and Larimer Square will have their traditional lights making them great conduits to get from one display to the next. Making this holiday season a great time to take an urban hike, it just might be more rewarding than a mountain trail.

LINK: VISIT Denver’s Walking Tour of Holiday Lights Blogpost

Holiday Lighting Displays:

11/29 – 12/30 Zoo Lights

11/29 – 01/03 Blossoms of Light

11/29 Grand Illuminations

11/29 – 01/22 Light the Lights

11/30 – 01/31 Mile High Tree

12/01 – 12/31 Night Lights Denver

LINK: Mile High Holidays