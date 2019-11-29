DENVER (CBS4) – A slow moving storm will crawl across Colorado Friday and Saturday causing fog Friday morning, a rain/snow mix Friday afternoon, and very strong winds Friday night and Saturday.

In anticipation of the wind, a HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for all areas west of I-25 from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday. Locations above 6,000 feet including Evergreen, Black Hawk, Estes Park, Winter Park, and all of Summit County could experience northwest winds gusting up to 80 mph. Areas within the warned area below 6,000 feet including Fort Collins, Loveland, Arvada, Boulder, Golden, Lakewood, and Longmont could clock winds up to 65 mph.

The far northeast plains of Colorado including Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, and Burlington are also under a HIGH WIND WARNING for Friday night and Saturday. Northwest winds could gust up to 70 mph in these areas.

Before the wind arrives late Friday evening, there is a 50% chance for cold rain mixing with snow in the afternoon and early evening Friday. Most areas will not see any snow accumulation but a quick 1-2 inches could happen in the metro area. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible!

Of course in the mountains it will be all snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect west of Copper Mountain for 8-18 inches of snow in the mountains surrounding Vail, Beaver Creek, Aspen, and Snowmass. The Flat Tops and Mount Werner/Rabbit Ears Pass area will likely see 6-12 inches. There will also be gusty winds in these areas causing blowing snow.

The mountains of Summit County and Winter Park and Estes Park areas will also get snow but accumulation will be less with 2-8 inches expected on average.

Meanwhile, travel will continue to be impossible in much of the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado with at least another 1-3 feet of snow expected. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for this region through 11 a.m. Saturday.

The first AVALANCHE WARNING of the season has also been issued for the mountains in southwest Colorado. The avalanche danger is high (level 4 of 5). The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued a statement Friday morning saying, “avalanches large enough to bury a person are likely today (Friday) and some will run naturally. The most dangerous period will be late this afternoon and the most dangerous slopes will be north to east- facing.”

After this storm clears out of Colorado Saturday night, high pressure will build over the state Sunday. Sunny and cool weather is expected for the Broncos game Sunday afternoon followed by significantly warmer weather coming up on Monday and Tuesday.