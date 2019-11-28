DENVER (CBS4) – For decades, the Optimist Club of Monaco South has been serving a Thanksgiving feast to families at the Boys & Girls Club. For many of the families the holiday meal is a tradition, and the club is a second home.

“I’m thankful for what I have right now. I’ve been learning about what people don’t have compared to what I have so I’m grateful for what I have,” said CJ, a 14-year-old member of the Owens Boys & Girls Club.

“I like that they do this here, because the other clubs get to come and we get to eat with our friends and family,” said Jayden, an 11-year-old and younger brother to CJ.

“I’m thankful for my family because they always help me do stuff that isn’t done yet, and my brothers help me do my homework sometimes,” said 7-year-old Monty, little brother to CJ and Jayden.

The brothers are counting blessings during their annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Owens Boys & Girls Club.

“People celebrate Thanksgiving because it’s super thankful and giving, so you have to thank someone for giving them something,” Monty explained.

The Optimist Club of Monaco South has been giving this meal to club members and their families for years, and it comes with all the fixings.

“We do a lot of things for kids and that’s the greatest thing that we do,” said Michal Chavez, a member of the Optimist Club and organizer of the meal.

The three brothers ate their dinner with their dad, Tony, who remembers eating this same meal with his parents when he was a Boys & Girls Club member as a child. Tony said that the club helped him grow up strong, and he’s proud to send his own kids to it.

“I know they’re well taken care of. They’re learning, they’re playing sports, they’re getting involved with people, and they come home a different person,” Tony told CBS4.

CBS4 will be supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver with its annual Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive. There will be donation bin for new toys in participating King Soopers stores from November 29 – December 24.