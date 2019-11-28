



– ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping and with that, comes porch pirates looking for packages they can steal off doorsteps. However, a family in Frederick thinks they have a solution to the problem — and have invented a box to help keep packages safe.

It’s called the Porch Pirate Lock Box. When the Whitmer family had a package stolen from them last year, they wanted to prevent that from ever happening again.

“I was so mad,” explained Candy Whitmer, owner of Porch Pirate Lock Box. “I was like you got to be kidding me.”

Candy came up with the lock box design, and her husband Kelly, manufactured it. They hope to encourage others not to leave their valuables sitting out, unprotected.

“It’s kind of archaic deal right now,” Kelly said. “I can’t believe that we do this. They need to be locked up and we’re trying to solve that problem.”

The Porch Pirate Lock Box is easy to use. The Whitmers say you bolt the metal box to your porch or house, and those delivering the packages, can drop them inside. The delivery person then locks a lock on the outside, to keep everything secure.

“You come home and you unlock it and your packages are there,” Candy explained. “It’s kind of like Christmas any time you open the box and there are packages inside.”

The couple said the box is a deterrent for thieves. UPS and FedEx have already used the box on their front porch.

“They do use it,” Candy said. “They come up, put the packages in and put the lock on. We didn’t even have to tell them to.”

If you are interested in the family’s company or purchasing a Porch Pirate Lock Box, you can find information at: https://www.porchpiratelockbox.com/