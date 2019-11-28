HILARIOUS: Boy Fed Up With Shoveling Snow In Colorado SpringsRachel M. shared this hilarious video of her child getting frustrated while clearing snow in Colorado Springs.

2 hours ago

Charlee Shaw Continues To Heal One Year After Crash That Killed Her Mother“She’s continually been just source of hope, encouragement, and seeing her progress has lifted our spirits for sure,” Charlee's father told CBS4.

5 hours ago

Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue Needs Donations For Water Heater RepairThe water heater at Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue recently busted, so the shelter had to bust its bank to replace it.

5 hours ago

Denver's Minimum Wage Will Go Up To Almost $16/Hour By 2022Denver is officially the first Colorado city to set its own minimum wage.

6 hours ago

Shoppers And Vendors Brave Cold Weather To Attend Denver's Christkindl MarketWith the snow cleared from the sidewalks and temperatures well below freezing, the Denver Christkindl Market was still buzzing with activity Wednesday night.

7 hours ago

Snow-Covered Sidewalks Leave People With Disabilities Dependent On The Kindness Of StrangersRandy Kilbourn took CBS4 reporter Karen Morfitt along as he attempted to get downtown from his home near 14th and Logan in Capitol Hill neighborhood.

7 hours ago