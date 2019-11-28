Comments
(CBS4) — A Colorado photographer is asking for help tracking down a family. Kristin Allen was out Monday taking pictures of the historic steam engine known as “Big Boy.” Later, she realized she captured this great photo, and she wants to get it to the family!
(CBS4) — A Colorado photographer is asking for help tracking down a family. Kristin Allen was out Monday taking pictures of the historic steam engine known as “Big Boy.” Later, she realized she captured this great photo, and she wants to get it to the family!
Allen says it was taken near Agate, close to Interstate 70 and Highway 86. If you are the people in the picture or know who they are, please contact KKTV 11 News and ask for Tony Keith at 719-578-0000. You can also email AKeith@kktv.com.
RELATED: Union Pacific’s ‘Big Boy’ Leaves An Impact On Coloradans, Large & Small Alike
The Union Pacific Railroad’s “Big Boy” No. 4014 steam locomotive is the world’s largest restored steam engine.