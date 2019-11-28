GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – Roads still may be snowy in areas of the Denver metro, but that isn’t stopping people from getting a jump on holiday shopping. Target is among several retailers open on Thanksgiving Day, and people cashed in on deals ahead of Black Friday.

Thankfully, for shoppers in Glendale, crowds weren’t out in full force just yet.

“It wasn’t so crowded, which is good! Didn’t run into fighting, which is also good,” laughed Anne Lupez.

Some were certainly on a mission, strategically planning ahead before venturing out.

“I just came here for this TV that’s on sale,” explained Nate Oram. “$150 for this TV that had all the features on it to replace the smaller TV I had in my front room.”

Oram said he was determined to beat the rush and chaos he’s encountered in the past around this time of year.

“It was flowing pretty good and not to mention the cashiers were right on their game so everything went great,” added Oram.

Montserrat Alatorre says she ended up at the store out of pure convenience.

“Honestly, we were just waiting for this place to open up next door and we were like, ‘We gotta go to Target because it’s open!’” said Alatorre.

Once she got there, she didn’t skimp on the savings.

“And now we’ve got a TV and a Christmas tree because they’ve got some amazing deals and I had no idea so we could not pass this up. It’s AMAZING!” said Alatorre. “My mom doesn’t even know that I’m coming home with a Christmas tree and she’s going to be so happy that I got it 50% off! So this is going to be a great Christmas. The more we walk around, the more stuff we pick up so we’re going to get some more stuff, but that’s fine. It’s going to save us a lot.”

And if you’re feeling inspired to check out the deals for yourself, fellow shoppers have a bit of advice.

“Just be respectful and be nice and don’t go crazy,” said Lupez.

Target closes at 1 a.m. Friday, then re-opens at 7 a.m. for Black Friday sales. Best Buy and Walmart also have late-night hours on Thanksgiving Day.