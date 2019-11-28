ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – Instead of eating turkey on Thanksgiving, Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary in Erie celebrated the holiday alongside rescued turkeys. The free event gave people the chance to meet with rescued turkeys and learn about their personalities and stories while enjoying an all-vegan potluck.
“Many people are surprised to find how personable turkeys are with their inquisitive and sweet nature!” said Alexis Miller, education and outreach coordinator at Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary. “Here at Luvin Arms, the tea girls, Chai, Matcha, Darjeeling, Oolong, and Chamomile, are eager to meet visitors and will even attempt to climb into the laps of a new friend for a cuddle! Walter is known far and wide for his gorgeous feathers and wins over the hearts of many with his majestic demeanor.”
Guests also had the chance to sponsor a turkey for $12 per month or $144 a year. Instead of paying for turkeys to end up as dinner, they could pay for a turkey’s food, bedding, and medical care.
Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary rescues abused and neglected farmed animals. Since its founding in 2015, the sanctuary has rescued more than 700 animals.