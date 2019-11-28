Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — In the spirit of giving, Vitalant centers were open on Thanksgiving for blood donations. We stopped by and met Randy Riddle, who is a regular donor — and always gives on Thanksgiving Day.
“I started donating blood, whole blood. After 9/11. It’s something you can do – you’re helping out, but it doesn’t cost anything. It takes a little bit of your time, that’s it. More people should do it,” Riddle said.
During the snowstorm, Vitalant missed out on hundreds of blood donations — so the need is great right now.