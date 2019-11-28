DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver District Attorney has filed charges against a man accused of shooting a high-capacity rifle near 27th and Blake Streets. Bryan T. Lambert, 39, is charged with two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime and one count of using a prohibited weapon.
Officers were called to a report of a person firing a weapon at a parking garage around noon on Saturday. According to a probable cause statement, officers said Lambert was seen holding a AR 15 rifle with two 30 round magazines and one 10 round magazine.
Lambert was taken into custody around 1:15 p.m. Inside the parking garage, officers found nine spent shell casings and bullet holes in two vehicles. When officers reviewed surveillance video, they said they saw Lambert firing the rifle on different levels of the parking garage and pointing the rifle into traffic along Blake Street.
A witness told police she saw the suspect pacing with the rifle and aiming it over the edge of the parking structure. The damage to each vehicle is estimated to be more than $1,000.