WALSENBURG, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a charter bus crash that injured dozens of people in Huerfano County. It happened just before 5:40 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 25 just south of Walsenburg.
Troopers said the Vanhool charter bus was traveling northbound from El Paso to Denver when the driver lost control on the icy road. The bus ran off the side of the road and rolled one and a half times, coming to rest upside down.
A total of 49 people were on board the bus, including the driver. Investigators said their injuries ranged from minor to life threatening.
The driver, 53-year-old Alberto Torres, was charged with careless driving causing bodily injury. CSP is investigating whether excessive speed may have played a roll in the crash.