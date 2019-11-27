Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — This is one of those “Only in Colorado” moments. The CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab captured a wild traffic jam in Loveland, while reporting on the Thanksgiving week snowstorm.
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — This is one of those “Only in Colorado” moments. The CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab captured a wild traffic jam in Loveland, while reporting on the Thanksgiving week snowstorm.
A herd of elk blocked the road in Devil’s Backbone Open Space as CBS4 reporter Jamie Leary and photojournalist Rob McClure were live during the 5 p.m. news.
The courteous herd crossed right behind a wildlife crossing sign posted near the roadway.
HUGE herd of elk in West Loveland tonight. It doesn’t get much better than this folks! Listen close, you can hear the cows talking to the bulls! I love CO! @RobCBS4 @CBSDenver #4wx #snowstorm #coloradosnow #ThanksgivingTravel pic.twitter.com/udx35dHzWE
— Jamie Leary (@JamieALeary) November 27, 2019
The Thanksgiving week storm set a record in nearby Fort Collins. The 15.5 inches was the second most snow on record in Fort Collins in November.