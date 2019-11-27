  • CBS4On Air

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — This is one of those “Only in Colorado” moments. The CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab captured a wild traffic jam in Loveland, while reporting on the Thanksgiving week snowstorm.

A herd of elk blocked the road in Devil’s Backbone Open Space as CBS4 reporter Jamie Leary and photojournalist Rob McClure were live during the 5 p.m. news.

The courteous herd crossed right behind a wildlife crossing sign posted near the roadway.

The Thanksgiving week storm set a record in nearby Fort Collins. The 15.5 inches was the second most snow on record in Fort Collins in November.

