(HOODLINE) – Looking to uncover all that LoDo has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a restaurant with food market to a gastropub known for its extensive beer list and eclectic menu.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in LoDo, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Rioja
Topping the list is bar and Mediterranean bistro Rioja. Located at 1431 Larimer St., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,134 reviews on Yelp.
According to its website, Rioja specializes in Mediterranean-inspired fare that utilizes locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. On the dinner menu, look for a baby pumpkin salad, sweet potato gnocchi, crispy duck confit and Colorado lamb shank.
Mercantile Dining & Provision
Next up is bar and New American restaurant Mercantile Dining & Provision, situated at 1701 Wynkoop St., Suite 155. With 4.5 stars out of 1,087 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
Mercantile Dining & Provision is both an eatery and market, which sells many of the products used to create its restaurant menu items. Popular dishes to try here include the Colorado quinoa salad, red wine-braised short ribs, mushroom risotto, Spanish-style octopus and bánh mì sandwiches.
Euclid Hall Bar & Kitchen
Last but not least, New American gastropub Euclid Hall Bar & Kitchen is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1317 14th St., four stars out of 2,116 reviews.
This popular establishment is well-known for its comprehensive beer list, artisan mixed drinks and diverse food selection, with menu items ranging from house-made sausages, fried cheddar curds, roasted cauliflower salad and steamed clams to pad thai pig ears, duck poutine, chorizo cornbread and a brat burger, complete with pretzel bun and Jarlsberg cheese.
