PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Someone killed 17-year-old Maggie Long nearly two years ago, burglarized her family home and set it on fire. The teen’s death shocked the community of Bailey. Now the FBI is pushing for new tips in the case.
The teenager’s remains were found dead in her family’s burned home near Bailey on Dec. 1, 2017.
Investigators believe that one or more suspects may have suffered injuries in that fire.
Investigators have said they believe three people were involved. They have released three sketches of the suspect since Long’s death.
On Wednesday, the FBI revealed that there could be a fourth person involved.
They have set up a hotline for people to share what they may know about the killing and burglary. The FBI says they are confident someone knows something — and they want to get the perpetrators off of our streets.
“We’re seeking tips from the Denver Metropolitan Area because the individuals responsible may or may not still be involved in the Bailey-Conifer community.” said Special Agent and Special Affairs Officer Amy Meyer.
The FBI has also created a website about the murder with facts and suspect descriptions.
There is a reward of up to $50,000 in the case.