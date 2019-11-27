  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are renewing their efforts to find a suspect in a homicide on Federal from 2004. Leo Valdez was injured and ultimately died after a fight at the Riv Cantina.

(credit: Denver Police)

Valdez was involved in a large fight outside the restaurant at 4916 North Federal Boulevard on November 21, 2004. He died shortly thereafter.

(credit: Denver Police)

Valdez was 37 years old when he died. Police, along with Valdez’s family and CrimeStoppers are asking for tips leading to an arrest. Anyone with a tip leading to that arrest is eligible for an award.

 

Ben Warwick

