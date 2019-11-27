Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are renewing their efforts to find a suspect in a homicide on Federal from 2004. Leo Valdez was injured and ultimately died after a fight at the Riv Cantina.
Valdez was involved in a large fight outside the restaurant at 4916 North Federal Boulevard on November 21, 2004. He died shortly thereafter.
Valdez was 37 years old when he died. Police, along with Valdez’s family and CrimeStoppers are asking for tips leading to an arrest. Anyone with a tip leading to that arrest is eligible for an award.