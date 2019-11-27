  • CBS4On Air

UPDATE: She has been found and is alive and well.

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement officials in Montrose County are looking for a missing woman. Jenifer Gallegos, 45, of Montrose, was last seen Tuesday morning. She was in a white Ford F-150 truck with another person heading to clean houses in the Government Springs Road/Cornerstone Trail/Sanborn Park Road area northeast of Norwood. She was wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Jenifer Gallegos

Jenifer Gallegos (credit: Montrose County)

Anyone who might have seen her or have information is asked to call WestCO Dispatch at 970-249-9110.

Katie Yergensen, a spokesperson for Montrose County, said there is no additional information at this time

