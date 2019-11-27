Comments
TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – Telluride Ski Resort has an adorable new member of the ski patrol team. “Gretchen” is a 10-week-old yellow Labrador who is training as an avalanche dog.
Welcome to the team! Meet Gretchen, the newest member of Telluride Ski Patrol. 🐾 She is a 10 week old yellow lab training as an avalanche dog. If you see her on the mountain this year, give her a warm welcome to the @telluride family! #avalanchedog #skipatrol pic.twitter.com/ZMyRDOviVQ
“If you see her on the mountain this year, give her a warm welcome,” Telluride officials said on Twitter.