By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – Passengers headed through Denver International Airport will have a chance to experience some of Colorado’s most interesting locations and history. It’s part of the airport’s newest exhibit, “Colorado A-Z.”

Continuing through January 2020, 30 display cases located outside of security display artifacts, plants, photographs, and other memorabilia from around the state in alphabetical order.

(credit: Denver International Airport)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, ESPN, Red Rocks, the National Western Stock Show, and Denver Arts and Venues all contributed artifacts to the exhibit.

