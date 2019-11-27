Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Passengers headed through Denver International Airport will have a chance to experience some of Colorado’s most interesting locations and history. It’s part of the airport’s newest exhibit, “Colorado A-Z.”
Continuing through January 2020, 30 display cases located outside of security display artifacts, plants, photographs, and other memorabilia from around the state in alphabetical order.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, ESPN, Red Rocks, the National Western Stock Show, and Denver Arts and Venues all contributed artifacts to the exhibit.