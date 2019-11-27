Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – One person died in an early morning stabbing along Colfax. Police have arrested one suspect.
The call came in just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 7600 Block of East Colfax. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries.
ALERT #Denver Officers are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 7600 block of E Colfax. One victim transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Officers are working on getting suspect info. We will post updates as they become available pic.twitter.com/qfubnQfTS8
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 27, 2019
One person was arrested and is being investigated for First Degree Murder. No motive was immediately available.