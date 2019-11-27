By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – One person died in an early morning stabbing along Colfax. Police have arrested one suspect.

The call came in just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 7600 Block of East Colfax. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries.

One person was arrested and is being investigated for First Degree Murder. No motive was immediately available.

