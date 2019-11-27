(CBS4) – With the snow cleared from the sidewalks and temperatures well below freezing, the Denver Christkindl Market was still buzzing with activity Wednesday night.
“We have thermals on and more than two layers, lots of heat,” said Sandy Olivas, who was working her first shift at the Taspens’ Organics booth.
The temperature was around 15 degrees Wednesday when Eric Porter was walking around the market in a long sleeve T-Shirt and jeans.
“I have a jacket in my truck. We were about half way over here and I realized it was still in the truck,” Porter said. “Oh it’s chilly, it’s finally stopped snowing but it’s chilly. Definitely wear your jacket though.”
The unique marketplace and festival hall has drawn locals and tourists alike to the corner of Arapahoe Street and the 16th Street Mall.
“My girlfriend loves the Christmas market, she actually visited Germany a couple years ago and so she saw this and wanted to come down for the Glühwein,” said Porter.
The Christkindl Market will run through December 23.