DENVER (CBS4) — Across Denver, drivers were out bright and early on Wednesday trying to get to their vehicles, covered in snow. Many people had to dig their cars out of snow and ice.

“I feel like you need 30 minutes,” laughed Summer Hulse, who was trying to get into her car to go to work. “I almost took the train and the bus because I didn’t want to dig it out, but here I am.”

Using a shovel, Hulse spent a half hour moving nearly a foot of snow away from her tires.

“It’s a bit of a workout so I think if you kind of have that mindset it’s not that big of a deal,” she told CBS4.

Hulse said she always carries a shovel in her car, in case a snowstorm hits. It isn’t the first time she’s had to use it.

“I’ve gotten stuck parallel parking between people before, trying to get out,” she said.

On Monday night, anticipating the storm, Hulse moved her car to a parking spot along the street where nobody could park in front of her. She said that made sure was able to dig her car out of the snowbank, a lot easier.

CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe saw several cars, covered in snow, parked in ‘no parking’ or ‘two hour’ parking zones on Wednesday morning.

Denver Public Works said even in a storm, parking rules are enforced and drivers could be ticketed.