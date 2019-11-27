(CBS4) – Drew Lock will see an increased work load in practice this week as the Broncos prepare to host the Chargers.

“We’re going to up Drew’s reps this week extensively in practice. See how he does with that and then make a decision prior to the game,” said Vic Fangio on Wednesday morning.

Lock is still on injured reserve, but all signs point to the Broncos activating him before Sunday’s game.

The Broncos have not named a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game.

“The earliest it would be made would be earlier in the week,” said Fangio.

Lock has been practicing for the last two weeks.

“I feel like I needed to get back and take some reps,” said Lock in reference to his readiness.

“Being able to come back for two weeks, get good reps with the scout team, take a couple with the first offense, I definitely feel like I’m back to being super comfortable,” added Lock.

Lock said the most important thing is to show the coaches how much he knows the game plan heading into Sunday.

“It’s different when I was running scout team. Now it’s how well can you execute the game plan? How well do you know it? Can you go out there and run it clean with the offense and just show that if they were to put me out there it would be a clean cut game.”

For his part, Brandon Allen, who started the last three games, said his approach to Sunday remains the same.

“Obviously with Drew getting more reps it goes back to just taking those mental reps. I think from a preparation standpoint nothing is going to change for me,” said Allen.

The Broncos will host the Chargers Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 and can be seen on CBS 4 for those of you in the Denver area.

Sent from my iPhone