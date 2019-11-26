



– After the snow stops, temperatures are expected to drop significantly on Tuesday. A warming center has been set up at the St. Charles Recreation Center in Denver.

The center, located at 3777 N. Lafayette Street will be open Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The warming center will be open to anyone experiencing homelessness and those who want to get out of the cold and snowy conditions.

Sack lunches will be available at the warming center.

The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional shelter information from the City of Denver:

The Gathering Place will be closed on Tuesday, with plans to reopen on Wednesday for business as usual.

The Delores Project will remain open during the day on Tuesday for current shelter guests. Those in need of shelter can call for openings at 5:30 pm.

Urban Peak Drop-In Center will be open from 8:00 am – 3:30 pm on Tuesday, and will return to normal hours of 9:00 am – 12:00 pm on Wednesday.

The Salvation Army will keep Crossroads open until noon on Tuesday, and will reassess need throughout the day.

Catholic Charities plans to operate Samaritan House and Women’s Emergency Services as usual.

Denver Rescue Mission will be operating as normal at the Lawrence Street Community Center on Tuesday, with efforts to make indoor spaces available to guests throughout the day.

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless will have a delayed start for most programs on Tuesday, opening at 10 am. The lobby of 2100 Broadway is operating as a warming center.