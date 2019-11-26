  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Snowstorm, Colorado Weather, Denver International Airport, Denver News, Denver Snow, Denver Traffic, Denver Weather, Flight Cancellations, Flight Delays


(CNN) – Hundreds of flights to and from Denver International Airport were canceled Tuesday as crews raced to clear heavy snow from runways. More than 1,100 passengers were forced to spend Monday night at the airport after a major snowstorm hit the Denver metro area, said airport spokeswoman Alex Renteria.

A jet passes snow-covered cars parked at Denver International Airport on Nov. 26, 2019.

A jet passes snow-covered cars parked at DIA. (credit: Joe Mahoney/Getty Images)

Airport workers handed out blankets, baby formula and diapers, and restaurants stayed open longer than usual, she said.

On Tuesday, more than 475 flights were canceled and numerous flights were delayed after 7 inches of snow fell at the airport, airport and weather officials said.

Lauren Mulhern, left, of Minneapolis, holds her one-year-old son, Liam, after they arrived at Denver International Airport on November 26, 2019 in Denver. Mulhern’s flight was rescheduled due to a winter storm in Colorado. (Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images)

Two-year-old Mile Feiger, of Seattle, naps amid his family’s bags and other travelers at Denver International Airport on November 26, 2019. Flights were delayed and rescheduled due to a winter storm in Colorado. (Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images)

(credit: CBS)

Crews were using more than 20 pieces of equipment, including snowplows, brooms and sand trucks, to clear and keep the runways open on Tuesday.

PHOTO GALLERY: Thanksgiving Week Snowstorm 2019

More snow is expected as a powerful storm pounding the Rockies with blizzard conditions slowly moves out of Colorado and into the Plains and Upper Midwest.

(credit: CBS)

Twenty-one inches of snow was reported in nearby Boulder, the National Weather Service said.

Additional Resources

DIA recommends that travelers check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

The website FlightAware.com constantly tracks delays and flight cancellations at Denver International Airport. Get current information about DEN flights at flightaware.com.

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

