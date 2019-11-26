DENVER (CBS4) – Safeties John Lynch and Steve Atwater are the two former Broncos are among 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Atwater is an 8-time Pro Bowler and selected to the 1990’s all-decade team. Atwater has 24 interceptions and 1,000 tackles in his career. Lynch is a 9-time Pro Bowler and 3-time First-Team All-Pro, with 26 career interceptions and 13 sacks.
The next cut down for semifinalists will be in Jan. 2. The list will be trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Finalists.
Congratulations to #BroncosROF safeties @SteveAtwater27 & @JohnLynch49ers on being named @ProFootballHOF Modern-Era semifinalists!
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 26, 2019
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be announced in February.