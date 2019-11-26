WEATHER ALERTAdditional snow accumulation expected through early afternoon
DENVER (CBS4) – Safeties John Lynch and Steve Atwater are the two former Broncos are among 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Steve Atwater, left, and John Lynch, right (credit: CBS)

Atwater is an 8-time Pro Bowler and selected to the 1990’s all-decade team. Atwater has 24 interceptions and 1,000 tackles in his career. Lynch is a 9-time Pro Bowler and 3-time First-Team All-Pro, with 26 career interceptions and 13 sacks.

The next cut down for semifinalists will be in Jan. 2. The list will be trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Finalists.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be announced in February.

