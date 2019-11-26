Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — South Metro Fire Rescue officials are urging drivers to slow down and move over for emergency crews. They shared video from the scene of a crash on Interstate 25 south of Dry Creek during the snowstorm on Tuesday.
What’s it like to be a firefighter on a day like this? Terrifying. Especially when motorists don’t slow down and move over. Thankfully no one was injured in this crash on I-25 south of Dry Creek. Please help our crews get home safe.
Slow down and move over. #cotraffic #cowx pic.twitter.com/VFRhkQrc9E
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 26, 2019
“Thankfully no one was injured in this crash,” officials stated on Twitter. “Please help our crews get home safe.”