ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — South Metro Fire Rescue officials are urging drivers to slow down and move over for emergency crews. They shared video from the scene of a crash on Interstate 25 south of Dry Creek during the snowstorm on Tuesday.

“Thankfully no one was injured in this crash,” officials stated on Twitter. “Please help our crews get home safe.”

