



– Looking to try the top gyms around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gyms in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for gyms.

Aurora-area buyers tend to spend more in fall at health and beauty businesses than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and business analytics for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area health and beauty businesses grew to $51 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Fly Kickbox

First on the list is Fly Kickbox. Located at 2501 Dallas St. in North Aurora, it is the highest-rated gym in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Orangetheory Fitness

Next up is Mission Viejo’s Orangetheory Fitness, situated at 4211 S. Buckley Road. With 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

Crunch

An outpost of the chain Crunch in City Center is another go-to, with four stars out of 22 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15141 Mississippi Ave. to see for yourself.

