DENVER (CBS4) – A former University of Denver music professor has been sentenced to jail time and probation after he was caught in a police sex sting. Arapahoe County Judge Shay Whitaker sentenced Scott Bean to five months in jail and eight years of intensive sex offender probation at Monday’s hearing.
Bean pleaded guilty in September to one felony count of sexual exploitation of a child and a second misdemeanor count of sexual contact without consent. Three other charges were dropped in the plea bargain.
Bean, 47, was a renowned trombone player and an associate professor at the University of Denver’s Lamont School of music. But in April of this year, Bean actively pursued “Brandi,” a supposed 13-year-old girl who placed an online ad saying she was new to the area and was “looking for new friends to chat with.” But Brandi was really a police detective from an internet task force.
Police say Bean sent numerous photos of himself and engaged in sexually graphic online conversations with what he believed was a teenage girl. At one point, he asked the teenage girl to produce a nude image of herself, according to police investigators.
The case culminated with Bean arranging to meet the teen in May of this year, but when he showed up, he was met by police who arrested him.
DU administrators say they immediately suspended the music professor.