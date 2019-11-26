Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– There are significant delays on the A Line train Tuesday morning after a train was sent on the wrong track. RTD said the delays are 30-40 minutes on the A Line.
Due to a switch issue near DIA, a train was sent onto the incorrect track. We are experiencing delays of 30 – 40 minutes on the A line. Due to this and other weather issues we will also be cancelling the following trips:
845 from Union Station
942 from DIAhttps://t.co/oXMyYeV8tZ
— RTD (@RideRTD) November 26, 2019
The trips at 8:45 a.m. from Union Station and the 9:42 from Denver International Airport were cancelled due to the switch issue.