Filed Under:A-Line, RTD, Winter Storm


DENVER (CBS4)– There are significant delays on the A Line train Tuesday morning after a train was sent on the wrong track. RTD said the delays are 30-40 minutes on the A Line.

The trips at 8:45 a.m. from Union Station and the 9:42 from Denver International Airport were cancelled due to the switch issue.

