DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo was closed Tuesday due to the big storm, but some Colorado natives didn’t mind spending their time out in the snow.
“Due to the snow and ice, we’re closed today,” zoo officials wrote on Facebook. “But here’s a look at some of our locals, unbothered by the snow.”
“Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep have weathered many a storm, so this is nothing to Lucy, Sandy, and Rita,” officials wrote.
“We’re often asked how we care for our animal residents on days like today. For some species, that means hunkering down inside, but for many, snow days are filled with chilly frolicking before ducking back inside to their heated spaces!”