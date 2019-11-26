IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Bad news for skiers — road crews have closed Interstate 70 westbound at Idaho Springs on Tuesday morning due to a rock slide and say that drivers should expect an extended closure. Road conditions are also snowy as a major storm continues to produce impressive snow totals, complicating matters near the Colorado mountain town.
A Colorado Department of Transportation camera at 7:20 a.m. showed cars backed up in the I-70 westbound lanes. All traffic was being turned back at exit 248 — the Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill exit. Approximately an hour later the Colorado State Patrol said the closure will be a “long duration incident.”
Residents of Idaho Springs were being allowed through the roadblock. They were being asked to bring identification with them to be allowed through.
So far it’s not clear how many rocks fell on the roadway.
In the lower elevations, I-70 is closed east of the Denver metro area. A fatal crash near Avon also led to a separate I-70 closure in the mountains on Tuesday morning.