LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters rescued a kitten that was locked inside a storage unit in Lakewood over the weekend.
“Some noises coming from the inside of a storage unit near Hampden and Kipling this weekend, prompted a call to 911,” West Metro Fire Rescue wrote on Instagram.
Officials said the storage facility manager heard the kitten “meowing for help.”
“Our Rescue 10 crew responded, cutting the lock off the door and rescuing a kitten that was locked inside,” officials said.
The kitten was turned over to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control.