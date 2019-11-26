WEATHER ALERTMajor snowfall continues in Denver metro area & northern Colorado
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters rescued a kitten that was locked inside a storage unit in Lakewood over the weekend.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

“Some noises coming from the inside of a storage unit near Hampden and Kipling this weekend, prompted a call to 911,” West Metro Fire Rescue wrote on Instagram.

Officials said the storage facility manager heard the kitten “meowing for help.”

(credit: West Metro Fire)

“Our Rescue 10 crew responded, cutting the lock off the door and rescuing a kitten that was locked inside,” officials said.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

The kitten was turned over to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control.

