



“SEAL Team” is in season two on CBS and the show hasn’t seen a character quite like Dr. Natalie Pierce.

Dr. Pierce is played by actor Emily Swallow, who has appeared on other series under the CBS umbrella like “The Mentalist,” “Instinct,” and “Supernatural.” Swallow is enjoying her recurring role of Dr. Pierce for a number of different reasons, but the biggest one is that her character has a lot of qualities she would like to take into her own life.

“This is definitely one of those times when I get to play a character that feels so much cooler than I am in real life,” said Swallow in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “She shows up and these guys are the ultimate alpha-males and nothing fazes her. She very often is one of the smartest people in the room, but she doesn’t need anyone else to know that. She has this steadiness that I try to borrow from her and she goes toe to toe with David [Boreanaz] and he is a phenomenal actor to work with.”

One of the best parts of Swallow’s experience on “SEAL Team” has been the opportunity to interact and learn from an actor like Boreanaz.

“I love that he comes in with so many great ideas,” said Swallow. “He’s so deeply invested in the character and he wants to collaborate. You never know when you’re going into a show that’s already established. You don’t know how much they’re going to keep to what they’ve been doing and how much they’re going to want to see what you can bring to the table. He [David] has been so collaborative and we have a lot of fun.”

In addition to her role on “SEAL Team,” Swallow also appears in the new Diseny+ show “The Mandalorian.” This has hands down been the coolest experience of Swallow’s career.

“Going into it, I didn’t quite know what it was,” said Swallow. “If I had known what it was going into it, I would’ve been crazy nervous. I haven’t been a part of that many big budget flashy things. Everybody was so excited to be a part of it. This is such a testament to Jon Favreau and every single person was bringing their heart to it.”

Watch “SEAL Team” Wednesdays at 9pm EST/PST on CBS and CBS All Access.