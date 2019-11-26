Our fast moving, powerful storm is now over Kansas and Nebraska. In it’s wake, we’re not only left with plenty of snow but also bitter temperatures. Tonight, almost all of Colorado will be in the single digits or sub-zero. The exceptions will be parts of Western Colorado and the southeastern corner. Wednesday morning will be bitterly cold with many of us experiencing sub-zero wind chills. Make sure to bundle up and know the roads will still be very icy in many areas.

We’ll stay below the 32 degree marker for the Front Range on Wednesday, so melting will be minimal. We will still be cold, but get to the upper 30s and low 40s for the Front Range on Thanksgiving.

More snow is possible on Friday afternoon/evening for the Front Range, but this next storm will be more of a western/mountain event. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings will be in place from late Wednesday night/Thursday morning through Saturday morning for up to two feet of snow for the San Juans! Areas like Vail, Aspen, and Crested Butte could pick up 12 to 18 inches of snow. This of course could once again mess up holiday travel if your plans have you driving on later this week.