



– A major Colorado snowstorm has dropped huge amounts of snow in the Denver metro area and in northern Colorado, and it’s not done. Plan on another 5 to 8 inches in the Denver metro area Tuesday and another 3 to 6 inches in the Ft Collins area where there is already more than a foot on the ground.

Denver International Airport reported 7 inches of snow as of 5 a.m. So, right now this is 5th snowiest storm in the last 3 years. That ranking should go up.

The highest snow totals reported so far, excluding Colorado’s high country which is seeing slightly less snow, are as follows:

Coal Creek Canyon, 20 inches

Fort Collins, 14

Boulder, 14

Loveland, 12.5

Elizabeth, 12

Louisville, 11.2

Some parts of Fort Collins and Boulder will likely approach 20 inches before this storm departs later on Tuesday.

A big chunk of Colorado’s Eastern Plains (plus the Castle Rock area) is now under a Blizzard Warning through 5 p.m. Interstate 76 and Interstate 70 are closed east of the metro area. A Winter Storm Warning continues for the Denver area through 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Colorado National Guard has also been called in to help with the response to the storm.

You probably could have guessed it, but the few school districts that were scheduled to have classes on Tuesday have pretty much all canceled school.

Hundreds of flights have also been canceled at Denver International Airport.

Holiday travel for the most part will have to wait until Wednesday as our roads are going to be very icy and snow packed. Tuesday will not be a day to be out and about. Stay home if you can!

The snow will quickly clear by Tuesday evening. In the wake of the storm, we will be left behind with bitter cold temperatures. We’ll drop to the single digits on Tuesday night. We will be cold but dry on Thanksgiving. And then we’re watching another storm on Friday that is heading our way.