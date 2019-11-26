



– Travelers arriving into Colorado Tuesday were grateful they made it to their destination during a historic snowstorm. Nearly 500 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport Tuesday, and more than 600 flights were delayed.

“We just knew it was going to be cancelled but we woke up this morning and it was still on,” said Michelle Long. “We’re driving to the airport like ‘Oh they’re going to cancel it when we get there,’ but we made it, we did good.”

Long and her family are visiting from Houston to see her son who lives in Longmont. They’ve only been to Colorado a few times and never during winter-like weather. As they prepared to land at DIA, they were pleased to see what was about to welcome them on the ground.

“My first Thanksgiving here and I haven’t seen this much snow in years, shocking,” she said. “Colorado looks gorgeous, I can’t wait to see it.”

The safe arrival into Colorado is a reunion long overdue for many members of the family and because it almost didn’t happen, they are now well into the spirit of Thanksgiving.

“I am so excited, I haven’t seen my son in a year and or his wife so I’m so happy to be here,” Long said. “Really happy, very excited.”

The snowstorm brought several inches of snow to DIA and the eastern plains, closing down portions of I-70 for most of the day Tuesday. The highest snow totals have been in the foothills of Boulder and Larimer Counties where amounts have approached 3 feet in some areas.

In anticipation of the storm, many airlines offered travelers vouchers and fee waivers.

We’ve issued a travel waiver for Denver due to anticipated winter weather. If you’re traveling 11/26, you can change your flight at no cost on our mobile app, by direct messaging us here or calling Reservations at 1-800-864-8331. Waiver: https://t.co/PyE7xsAoNP pic.twitter.com/kqowNR09Nd — United Airlines (@united) November 24, 2019

Due to forecasted weather conditions, service to some cities may be disrupted through tomorrow, Tuesday, November 26. Check your flight status and explore rebooking options: https://t.co/kLvpvG0QAf pic.twitter.com/vO0uFbKSZl — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) November 25, 2019

DIA recommends that travelers check their flight status before leaving for the airport.