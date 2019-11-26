Comments
(CBS4) – You’d be hard pressed to find any schools open in the Denver metro area or in northern Colorado on Tuesday. That’s because a major snowstorm had already dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas by 6 a.m., and the snow is expected to continue until midday.
Most school districts were closed anyway this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but the few that were scheduled to have classes on Tuesday have had to cancel them. That includes the Cherry Creek School District and the Poudre School District. Both of those districts weren’t scheduled to have classes on Wednesday.
The University of Northern Colorado had been scheduled to hold classes on Tuesday but they are canceled.
See the full list of school closings at CBSDenver.com/school-closings/.