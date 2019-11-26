Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed a major artery to the eastern plains. I-70 is shut down in both directions just east of the Denver metro area all the way to Burlington.
I-70 EB/WB: Road closed between Exit 292 – US 36; Airpark Road and Exit 438 – Rose Avenue. UPDATE: I-70 closed in both directions from Airpark Rd to Burlington due to adverse weather conditions. No estimated time of reopening. https://t.co/cbmvkZENz9
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 26, 2019
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the eastern plains. Travel is very difficult through those areas.