By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Blizzard Warning, Colorado Department of Transportation, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed a major artery to the eastern plains. I-70 is shut down in both directions just east of the Denver metro area all the way to Burlington.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the eastern plains. Travel is very difficult through those areas.

