BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – You needed a monster truck to get around Boulder after Tuesday’s monster storm. The city received 21 inches of snow, making it the second-highest snowfall total ever recorded in Boulder in November.

Courtney Brendel didn’t have a truck, so she opted for skis.

“If I have to go to work I might as well get a good work out in right?” said Brendel.

Most Boulderites were stuck inside their homes or stuck outside in their cars. If you wanted to get out of your neighborhood, you had to dig your way out like Jacob in South Boulder who shoveled frantically.

“Got to make a flight in two hours,” Jacob told CBS4’s Shaun Boyd.

The city deployed 17 plows on primary streets and two smaller plows on bike paths, but it said it wouldn’t get to secondary streets until Wednesday and would focus on those that are steep and shaded.

In many of Boulder’s buried neighborhoods, even snow blowers didn’t cut it. Boulder resident Patrick Abraham plowed anyway.

“This is a lot for Boulder. This doesn’t happen too often like this. It’s knee deep and takes quite a lot to move it,” said Abraham.

It also takes a lot to move in it. CBS4 Photojournalist Mark Neitro had to put down his camera and get out his shovel when his four-wheel-drive SUV got stuck.

As some were spinning their wheels, little kids ate the snow up – literally. There was a lot to eat too. On 18th Street, 18 inches of snow fell. But, for 18-month-old Dax in South Boulder, a sled did the trick.

While it definitely looked like winter, for Australian-turned-Boulderite Mikey Hill, it’s summer in Australia. He took a walk in shorts.

“I didn’t want to get my pants wet,” Hill explained.

“You can take the boy out of Australia but you can’t take Australia out of the boy,” said Hill’s wife.

But another Boulderite told us, “There’s no such thing as a bad weather day, just a bad clothing day.”