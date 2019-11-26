(CBS4) – In our November storm, most Denver area neighborhoods got around a foot of snow, if not more. With all that snow came the dreaded job of shoveling.

Tom Wilson put out the word that he was happy to help his neighbors in Arapahoe County. He made an offer many couldn’t refuse (free shoveling!!) and it was no snow job.

Shoveling is bending-and-lifting, back-straining work. On Tuesday morning, Wilson first cleared his own driveway.

“I was able to get my driveway done in about 25 minutes,” he told Kathy Walsh.

By noon, he was on to the neighbors.

“I think 11 are on the list right now,” he said.

Wilson made his offer on the Nextdoor app. People signed up quickly because the price was right.

“Today zero dollars,” Wilson said.

“He totally rocks,” said Saundra Shidler, Wilson’s first customer.

“I mean this is unbelievable that somebody’s really going to do this for free,” she exclaimed.

For Saundra, Wilson was a godsend.

“I’m older, and to shovel anymore really puts a strain on my back and I’m a single mom, so you know, it would be me shoveling,” she explained.

Wilson is clearly a good neighbor. He is also a good businessman. He let Saundra know he is a handyman by trade.

“This is a way to build some contacts, some goodwill. And if I’m able to help any of my neighbors out in the future all the better,” Wilson said.

The price for this type of advertising will undoubtedly be aches and pains. But Wilson said he is prepared.

“Ibuprofen, some heating pads … see what’s in store later tonight, maybe,” he said with a smile.