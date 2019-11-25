



– Airlines began cancelling flights out of Denver International Airport ahead of a winter storm on Monday. The storm is expected to bring 6-16 inches of snow to the Denver metro area by Tuesday evening.

The Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service begins at 8 p.m. Monday and continues through 5 p.m. Tuesday for all of northeast Colorado including the entire Denver metro area.

“We were supposed to leave tomorrow but we saw the storm coming in,” said traveler Denae Van Westriean.

The Van Westriean family was trying to get to Phoenix for the holiday.

They were among those trying to fly out of DIA on Monday ahead of the storm. The flight changes resulted in long lines at ticket counters.

“We were having a huge family get together and we were getting really nervous about making it in time,” said Van Westriean.

Like many others, they took advantage of the travel vouchers and fee waivers that many airlines offered ahead of the storm.

We’ve issued a travel waiver for Denver due to anticipated winter weather. If you’re traveling 11/26, you can change your flight at no cost on our mobile app, by direct messaging us here or calling Reservations at 1-800-864-8331. Waiver: https://t.co/PyE7xsAoNP pic.twitter.com/kqowNR09Nd — United Airlines (@united) November 24, 2019

DIA is expecting flight delays or cancelations on Tuesday, so airlines have asked passengers to re-book their travel to make sure they don’t get stuck in Denver.

Due to forecasted weather conditions, service to some cities may be disrupted through tomorrow, Tuesday, November 26. Check your flight status and explore rebooking options: https://t.co/kLvpvG0QAf pic.twitter.com/vO0uFbKSZl — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) November 25, 2019

“United sent me an email and said that I could change my flight,” said passenger Corrie Lamkin.

Lamkin is traveling to Houston to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with her grandfather.

With the expected impact to travel conditions from a winter storm moving through the Rocky Mountain, Frontier has enacted guidelines aimed at assisting customers scheduled to travel between 11/26/19 to/from/through @DENAirport & @COSAirport. https://t.co/Vd61CZubE3 pic.twitter.com/fUWE1KrZf0 — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) November 25, 2019

“I didn’t change it until this morning. So I left work, took my dog to doggie day care, had to pack and get to the airport,” said Lamkin.

For many passengers, it’s all about making sure they get to their destination in time for the holiday.

DIA recommends that travelers check their flight status before leaving for the airport.