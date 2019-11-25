WEATHER ALERTBiggest snowstorm in likely 3 years arrives Monday night
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver International Airport, Flight Cancellations, Flight Delays, Travel Delays, Winter Storm Warning


DENVER (CBS4)– Airlines began cancelling flights out of Denver International Airport ahead of a winter storm on Monday. The storm is expected to bring 6-16 inches of snow to the Denver metro area by Tuesday evening.

dia travel flights cancelled delayed winter storm

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: Denver Weather: Biggest Snowstorm In Likely 3 Years Arrives Tonight

The Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service begins at 8 p.m. Monday and continues through 5 p.m. Tuesday for all of northeast Colorado including the entire Denver metro area.

dia travel flights cancelled delayed winter storm

(credit: CBS)

“We were supposed to leave tomorrow but we saw the storm coming in,” said traveler Denae Van Westriean.

The Van Westriean family was trying to get to Phoenix for the holiday.

dia travel flights cancelled delayed winter storm

(credit: CBS)

They were among those trying to fly out of DIA on Monday ahead of the storm. The flight changes resulted in long lines at ticket counters.

“We were having a huge family get together and we were getting really nervous about making it in time,” said Van Westriean.

dia travel flights cancelled delayed winter storm

(credit: CBS)

Like many others, they took advantage of the travel vouchers and fee waivers that many airlines offered ahead of the storm.

DIA is expecting flight delays or cancelations on Tuesday, so airlines have asked passengers to re-book their travel to make sure they don’t get stuck in Denver.

“United sent me an email and said that I could change my flight,” said passenger Corrie Lamkin.

dia travel flights cancelled delayed winter storm

(credit: CBS)

Lamkin is traveling to Houston to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with her grandfather.

“I didn’t change it until this morning. So I left work, took my dog to doggie day care, had to pack and get to the airport,” said Lamkin.

For many passengers, it’s all about making sure they get to their destination in time for the holiday.

DIA recommends that travelers check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Comments

Leave a Reply