(CBS4) – Grocery stores across the state are busy with shoppers trying to plan for Monday night’s storm and Thanksgiving dinner. While many are aware of the incoming snow, some shoppers didn’t know about the storm until CBS4 told them.
They said they would definitely be making another grocery store run.
Other shoppers hauled their carts full of groceries which included Thanksgiving fixings and storm essentials including milk, bread and toiletries leaving many shelves empty.
“It’s hectic, and everything is… they’re sold out of everything,” one woman said.
“I anticipate I’ll probably still have to go back to the store Tuesday if I’ve forgotten anything, but just trying to plan ahead,” another shopper said.
Apparently when snowstorms move in, everyone & their mom head out to grocery stores to stock up on milk, bread, and who knows what… Are you among the market madness? What's on your "snow storm shopping list?"#COwx #4wx #winteriscoming #snOMG pic.twitter.com/rdJALKqUQr
— Kelly Werthmann (@KellyCBS4) November 25, 2019
The best advice many say is to plan ahead for just about everything this week.