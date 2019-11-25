FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The National Weather Service says our late November snowstorm could be a historic one for the Loveland and Fort Collins vicinity. As of 8 p.m. several weather spotters are reporting totals of a half foot or more.
The snow has been falling at a rate of two inches per hour and the Storm Prediction Center says in a few spots the rates could approach three inches per hour overnight.
The @NWSBoulder says this could be a historic storm for the Loveland and Fort Collins area. #COwx #4wx @LaurenCBS4 @RobCBS4 pic.twitter.com/tFYSznZMNN
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) November 26, 2019
Should the storm linger any longer than currently forecasted its entirely possible to see some two foot totals in Larimer County by Tuesday afternoon.