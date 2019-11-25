WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning Expected To Bring Heavy Snow Through Tues. Evening
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado News, National Weather Service

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The National Weather Service says our late November snowstorm could be a historic one for the Loveland and Fort Collins vicinity. As of 8 p.m. several weather spotters are reporting totals of a half foot or more.

(credit: CBS)

The snow has been falling at a rate of two inches per hour and the Storm Prediction Center says in a few spots the rates could approach three inches per hour overnight.

(credit: CBS)

Should the storm linger any longer than currently forecasted its entirely possible to see some two foot totals in Larimer County by Tuesday afternoon.

