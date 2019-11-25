DENVER (CBS4) – The United States Postal Service is helping children get letters to the North Pole with Operation Santa. USPS will post their letters online, so the community can help Santa fulfill their Christmas lists.
USPS says there are more people wanting to give than there are children writing letters! They’re hoping more children will write to Santa.
“I saw a letter yesterday where a child asked for a donkey. They ask for Pokémon, they ask for toys. I had a few that asked for a mattress,” said Kim Zagar, USPS.
You can adopt letters on your own, on behalf of a company, or even as a team.
Here’s how USPS Operation Santa works!
Step 1: Kids write letters and mail them to
Santa
123 Elf Road
North Pole, 88888
They should be postmarked by December 14th.
Step 2: Letters are uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for the community to browse. Any identifying information, like addresses, will be removed!
Step 3: Letters are adopted by people in the community
Step 4: Shop, wrap and ship via unique barcode at participating Post Offices by December 20. Do not include any identifying information to keep the spirit of Santa alive.
Step 5: Children receive their packages from Santa
Visit USPSOperationSanta.com for more information