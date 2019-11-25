



– A Denver man and his teenage daughter were left with close to nothing after a fire leveled their home two weeks ago. Now, friends, coworkers and community members are rallying to get them back on their feet.

The fire at Matthew Charles’ home started early in the morning of Nov. 13. Neither Charles, nor his 14-year-old daughter were home at the time.

“I was at work,” Charles said. “It was about 2:45 in the morning and I got a call from my neighbor who had my dog. The first thing she said was ‘I have your dog, but your house is on fire. Get home right away.’”

While the home was a total loss, Denver firefighters and neighbors were able to save Charle’s pets: two cats, a dog, lizard, and bird.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” Charles said. “I don’t know how, looking at the damage, that anything survived.”

On Monday, Charles returned to his home to see what crews have been able to salvage from the home. The small lot included some furniture, photos, books, and various household items. Many of the items were covered in debris and burned-up insulation.

“Just what you’ve found so far, I’m very happy with,” Charles told a contracter.

Two weeks later, Charles is still trying to get back on his feet. While the home, which is owned by his father, was insured, Charles did not have renter’s insurance.

“It was a huge mistake,” he said. “I recommend anyone buy renter’s insurance right away because it’s not expensive.”

Friends have started a GoFundMe page for Charles to help him with the costs of replacing what he’s lost and eventually finding a new place to rent.

“The outreach has been incredible from friends and family to coworkers to everyone in the neighborhood,” he said. “As unlucky as I am, I feel lucky. It’s a strange feeling.”