GRAND LAKE, Colo. (CBS4) – Video posted on Facebook showing a horse tied to the back of a pickup truck and being pulled has sparked outrage across the country and the Grand County Sheriff’s office is now investigating it for possible animal abuse crimes.
The Grand County Sheriff’s office launched an investigation after numerous people contacted them about the video posted Sunday on Facebook. In the video, a horse can be seen tied by its halter to the back of a pickup truck as the truck drives away pulling the horse for at least 100 yards.
The Grand County Sheriff says deputies learned about the video and immediately responded by launching an investigation Sunday evening. They expect to update the public on their investigation at some point on Monday.