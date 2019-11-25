



— An 82-year-old female bodybuilder fought back against a man who broke through the door into her home, holding him down until police officers arrived.

Willie Murphy of Rochester, New York, said she was getting ready for bed Thursday just after 11 p.m. when a man began pounding on her door, urging her to call an ambulance for him, WHAM reported.

“He was outside and saying, ‘Please call an ambulance,’ saying, ‘I’m sick, I’m sick,'” she said.

Murphy said she called the police, but the man became angry and broke through the door.

“It’s kind of semi-dark and I’m alone, and I’m old. But guess what, I’m tough,” she said, baring her muscular arms.

What the suspect likely didn’t realize is Murphy is an award-winning bodybuilder who works out at the YMCA almost every day. The athletic grandmother can deadlift 225 pounds.

Murphy says she hid as the suspect walked through her house. At some point, she grabbed a nearby table.

“I took that table and I went to working on him,” she said. “And guess what? The table broke.”

The man fell to the floor.

“And when he’s down,” she continued, “I’m jumping on him.”

Murphy says once the suspect was down, she ran and grabbed a bottle of shampoo and squirted it on the man’s face as he tried to get up. Next, she started whacking him with a broom.

“He picked the wrong house to break into,” Murphy said.

Finally, officers arrived.

“So they come in,” she said. “He’s laying down already because I had really did a number on that man.”

The 28-year-old suspect, who police say was intoxicated, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Murphy says she does not plan to press charges.