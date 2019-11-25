A powerful low pressure system is barreling towards Colorado tonight. This system has already bringing snow to our state, and it will continue to keep us with snow overnight and through most of the day on Tuesday.

This storm is expected to bring quite a bit of snow to Colorado, especially the northern part of the state. Areas like Estes Park and Red Feather Lakes could pick up one to two feet of snow. Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the Denver area and northern Colorado, as well as all of northeastern Colorado. Fort Collins could pick up 16 to 22 inches of snow by tomorrow afternoon.

Denver could see 8 to 13 inches of snow. Many mountain areas are under Winter Weather Advisories for around a foot of snow. Lower elevations could see less than five inches of snow, but travel could remain very difficult with blowing snow and low visibility.

Holiday travel will have to wait until Wednesday as our roads are going to be very icy and snow packed. Tuesday will not be a day to be out and about. Stay home if you can!

We will quickly clear by Tuesday evening. In the wake of the storm, we will be left behind with bitter cold temperatures. We’ll drop to the single digits on Tuesday night. We will be cold but dry on Thanksgiving. And then we’re watching another storm on Friday that is heading our way.